FILM: BONJOUR TICINO *** Swiss vote on becoming a one-language nation

19 January 2024.

By Neptune

BON SCHUUR TICINO (CIAO CIAO BORBINE/BONJOUR TICINO) ***

(vo German, French, Italian)

Here’s a wonderfully amusing satire of what it is to be Swiss, with 4 different languages co-existing in this small, peaceful country. At least it was peaceful, until these filmmakers got hold of it!

The Swiss are good at making fun of themselves, but this one really takes the cake in its premise of the country voting on becoming a one-language nation. The outcome is a shock for the whole land, as the result is totally unexpected and goes against centuries of each region living harmoniously with their own language. So start rebellions and finally a possible civil war between the different linguistic areas.

The actors all perform with great panache and conviction in this crazy upheaval of old traditions, and show what could happen if one of the country’s frequent referendums goes awry. Director Peter Luisi applies typical Swiss customs such as order, unity and peace and cheerfully satirises them through three characters from the Swiss-German, Swiss-Romand and Ticino areas, and plays it thrillingly to the hilt! It’s overboard, it’s a riot and super entertainment. Not to miss. Really.

Superb **** Very Good *** Good ** Mediocre * Miserable – no stars

Neptune Ravar Ingwersen reviews film extensively for publications in Switzerland. She views 4 to 8 films a week and her aim is to sort the wheat from the chaff for readers.

