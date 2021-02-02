Dog food recall – don’t feed these products to your pets

On 2 February 2021, Switzerland’s Federal Consumer Affairs Bureau issued a product recall for three Pedigree brand dog food products.

The products contain excessive vitamin D and could be toxic if consumed over several weeks, said the press release. The three products concerned are:

PEDIGREE Adult with chicken, 10kg, expiry date 15.02.2022

PEDIGREE Adult with lamb, 3kg, expiry date 08.02.2022

PEDIGREE Dry Adult with chicken, 3kg, expiry date 06.02.2022 and 15.02.2022

The three products appear in the photograph below.

Dog owners should stop feeding these products to their dogs and consult a vet if their animal shows signs of illness or a need to drink or urinate excessively.

Those with the products are asked to contact contact@ch.mars.com. According to the producer, vouchers will be offered once photographic proof has been provided of the packet and the product expiry date.

More on this:

Press release (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.