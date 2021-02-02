Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / Dog food recall – don’t feed these products to your pets

Dog food recall – don’t feed these products to your pets

By Leave a Comment

On 2 February 2021, Switzerland’s Federal Consumer Affairs Bureau issued a product recall for three Pedigree brand dog food products.

The products contain excessive vitamin D and could be toxic if consumed over several weeks, said the press release. The three products concerned are:

PEDIGREE Adult with chicken, 10kg, expiry date 15.02.2022
PEDIGREE Adult with lamb, 3kg, expiry date 08.02.2022
PEDIGREE Dry Adult with chicken, 3kg, expiry date 06.02.2022 and 15.02.2022

The three products appear in the photograph below.

Dog owners should stop feeding these products to their dogs and consult a vet if their animal shows signs of illness or a need to drink or urinate excessively.

Those with the products are asked to contact contact@ch.mars.com. According to the producer, vouchers will be offered once photographic proof has been provided of the packet and the product expiry date.

More on this:
Press release (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Related posts

Leave a comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

[footer_backtotop]

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.