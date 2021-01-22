Le News

Covid: 169,783 vaccinations in Switzerland so far

By Leave a Comment

According to numbers reported on Friday 22 January 2021, a total of 169,783 doses of vaccine against the SARS-CoV-2 virus have been administered in Switzerland.

© Miriam Doerr | Dreamstime.com

The number of people vaccinated will be lower than this figure because both of the vaccines approved for use in Switzerland are given in two doses. Currently, less than 2% of the Swiss population will have received one or more doses.

Over the last 7 days around 100,000 shots have been given across the nation, less than 15,000 a day. At this rate it would take more than three years to vaccinate the total population assuming a regime of two doses.

The percentage vaccinated varies significantly by canton. Basel-City leads the way with 5.5 doses administered per 100 residents, followed by Appenzell Innerrhoden (5.1), Obwalden (4.9), Nidwalden (4.5) and Schaffhausen (4.3).

Cantons trailing the average are Thurgau (1.1), Bern (1.1), Neuchâtel (1.2), St. Gallen (1.4), Fribourg (1.6), Zurich (1.6), Vaud (1.7), Aargau (1.8), Graubunden (1.9) and Schwyz (1.9). Geneva (2.2) is slightly above the national average.

Cantonal differences seem to be mainly driven by differences in vaccine roll out rather than vaccine supply. The leader Basel-City has administered 80% of its stock of vaccine, while Neuchâtel, which is well behind the national average, has only managed to administered 17% of its supply.

Overall, out of a total of 459,700 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines that have been delivered to Switzerland, 169,783 (37%) have been used so far.

More on this:
FOPH data (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

