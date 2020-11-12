Public worker absenteeism costs Geneva 285 million francs a year

Public worker absenteeism in Geneva costs at least CHF 285 million, according to Heidi.news, which calculated the sum based on information contained in an internal document.

According to the news service the cost of absenteeism, which continues to rise, is equivalent to 11% of the 2.54 billion spent public sector workers’ salaries in 2019 and 3% of the canton’s total public sector spending that year.

This is the first time that such information has been made public.

The CHF 285 million cost is calculated by taking the direct salary cost of CHF 95 million and adding in additional costs such as replacement staff, extra hours worked by other colleagues and the cost of dealing with administrative errors.

The costs of this absenteeism represent an average annual cost of around CHF 900 per taxpayer in the canton of Geneva, a sum which rises further when those paying no tax are removed from the calculation – around a third of those filing a tax return in Geneva pay no tax, reported Le Temps.

