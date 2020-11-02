Coronavirus: 21,926 cases in Switzerland over 72 hours

On 2 November 2020, Switzerland’s Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) reported 21,926 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection over 72 hours, bringing the total to 176,177.

© 8213profoto | Dreamstime.com

This weekend’s reported Covid-19 case figure in Switzerland was 26% higher than the weekend before.

In addition to a rise in the number of reported laboratory-confirmed cases, a further 494 Covid patients were admitted to Swiss hospitals and an additional 93 deaths were recorded.

Swiss hospitals continue to admit more Covid-19 patients. There are currently 2,879 Covid-19 patients in hospitals across Switzerland, according to FOPH figures published by RTS, a number above the peak during the first wave of 2,388 reached on 2 April 2020.

On 2 November 2020, cantons with the highest 14-day infection rates per 100,000 were Valais (2,524), Geneva (2,324), Fribourg (1,967), Jura (1,806), Vaud (1,599), Neuchâtel (1,560), Appenzell Innerrhoden (1,259), Schwyz (1,097), Ticino (1,038) and St. Gallen (953). Zurich had 758. The national average was 1,061 – all data from FOPH.

Total Covid-19 deaths in Switzerland stood at 2,362 on 2 November 2020, of which 2,130 were laboratory-confirmed cases.

The canton of Geneva announced it would enter semi-confinement from 7pm on Monday 2 November 2020.

More on this:

Geneva government press release (in French)

