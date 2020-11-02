Covid: Geneva goes into semi-lockdown

On Sunday 1 November 2020, Geneva’s government announced the canton would go into semi-lockdown.

© Erik Lattwein | Dreamstime.com

Bars, restaurants and non-essential businesses in Geneva are set to close at 7pm on Monday 2 November 2020. Schools will remain open.

Faced with surge in cases and a steep rise in hospitalisations, the government of Geneva decided to introduce stricter measures to stem the spread of the virus. Between mid-October and 1 November 2020, the number of Covid patients receiving care at Geneva’s main HUG hospital rose sixfold from 78 to 474. The number in intensive care rose from 13 to 56 over the same roughly two-week period.

The canton has seen more than 1,000 people testing positive daily for SARS-CoV-2 over recent days.

Aglaé Tardin, the canton’s chief doctor, said the federal and cantonal measures taken so far were not enough to stop the exponential rise in hospitalisations.

Nightclubs, bars, cafés, restaurants, cafeterias, cinemas, museums, libraries, games parlours, theatres, casinos, ice rinks, closed spaces within zoos and parks, fitness centres, pools and all retail outlets selling non-food items will close at 7pm on Monday evening in Geneva. However, takeaway and delivery trade will remain possible.

Services involving close contact will also be banned. For example, hairdressers, beauticians, tattooers and prostitutes must close.

Establishments remaining open include food vendors, food markets, pharmacies, opticians, banks, post offices, estate agents, telecommunication vendors, hardware and garden stores, garages, bike shops and dry cleaners. Work canteens with a protection plan in place can continue to operate. Religious establishments will remain open but without gatherings, with the exception of marriages and funerals, provided numbers of attendees are strictly limited.

Public and private gatherings of more than 5 people are banned. Exceptions are made for large families, marriages, funerals, government meetings and board meetings that cannot be postponed or done remotely – these gatherings must not exceed 50 people.

In addition, masks must be worn in public anywhere there is a significant concentration of people.

More on this:

Government press release (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.