Fribourg hospital under pressure after Covid-19 outbreak

According to RTS, a branch of the HFR hospital in the Swiss canton of Fribourg has reached full capacity after a rise in Covid-19 patients following an outbreak in a local nursing home.

The town of Siviriez – source Wikipedia

The rise in hospital admissions follows an outbreak of Covid-19 in a nursing home in the region. Nine new patients have been admitted to the hospital since Wednesday.

HFR Riaz, near the town of Bulle, is one of five HFR sites making up the canton’s hospital network. Staff there rearranged the orthopaedic surgery department to create extra space for the new patients. The site is now full. Any new patients will need to be sent to the main hospital in Fribourg 25 km away, according to RTS.

Unfortunately, the main branch HFR Fribourg in the city of Fribourg has also seen a rise in admissions. It currently has seven free beds, according to the RTS report.

The recent Covid-19 outbreak occurred in a nursing home in Siviriez. 53 people tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, 19 staff among them. 7 have died.

Another outbreak is underway in the canton. Recently, 21 residents and 13 staff working in a nursing home in the nearby town of Bulle tested positive. One person there has died.

Belgium recently added the canton of Fribourg to its list of regions that its residents are forbidden to travel to.

More on this:
RTS article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

