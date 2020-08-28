Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / Switzerland’s Christian Catholic church votes in favour of same sex marriage

Switzerland’s Christian Catholic church votes in favour of same sex marriage

By 1 Comment

Over the weekend, the Christian Catholic Church of Switzerland voted in favour of same sex marriage at a national synod in Zurich, according to RTS.

Christian Catholic Church in Bern_source Wikipedia

The Christian Catholic Church of Switzerland is part of an offshoot of Catholicism that rejects papal infallibility. The church has around 12,000 adherents mainly in Basel, Aargau, Solothun, Zurich, Bern, Geneva and Lausanne.

The church has been considering same sex marriage since 2000 and had already come up with blessings for the ceremony. Saturday’s vote was a final formal step.

From a theological perspective, marriages between two men or two women will be conducted in the same manner as heterosexual marriages, said the church.

According to Daniel Konrad, a priest and spokes person, the church wants to be connected to the realities of society.

The church also allows women priests. This means a woman will soon be able marry two women.

More on this:
RTS article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Related posts

Leave a comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Comments

  1. the catholic christian church is not CHRISTIAN, IS JUST A GROUP OF TWISTED PEOPLE. IS AN ABOMINATION BEFORE GOD ALMIGHTY. MABYE THEY HAVE NEVER READ THEIR BIBLE

    Reply
N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

[footer_backtotop]

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.