Switzerland’s Christian Catholic church votes in favour of same sex marriage

Over the weekend, the Christian Catholic Church of Switzerland voted in favour of same sex marriage at a national synod in Zurich, according to RTS.

The Christian Catholic Church of Switzerland is part of an offshoot of Catholicism that rejects papal infallibility. The church has around 12,000 adherents mainly in Basel, Aargau, Solothun, Zurich, Bern, Geneva and Lausanne.

The church has been considering same sex marriage since 2000 and had already come up with blessings for the ceremony. Saturday’s vote was a final formal step.

From a theological perspective, marriages between two men or two women will be conducted in the same manner as heterosexual marriages, said the church.

According to Daniel Konrad, a priest and spokes person, the church wants to be connected to the realities of society.

The church also allows women priests. This means a woman will soon be able marry two women.

