Coronavirus: a quarter of Swiss employees don’t want to be vaccinated, suggests survey

A survey run by the Bern University of Applied Sciences on behalf of the trade union Travail suisse suggests a significant portion of Switzerland’s workforce does not want to be vaccinated against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, reports the newspaper 20 Minutes.

© Keechuan | Dreamstime.com

According to the survey, 45.8% would be willing to take a government certified vaccine, 29.5% were undecided and 24.7% said they would refuse to be vaccinated.

Tobias Fritschi, one of the survey’s authors, thinks the skepticism can be partly explained by the fact that vaccines are still in the development phase.

The survey questioned 1,419 people aged between 15 and 64 years old. 2% said they had been diagnosed as infected by the virus.

To achieve herd immunity, a level of population immunity that results in the infection dying out, a certain percentage of the population would need immunity either from a vaccine or naturally from infection. How high this percentage is remains an open question. In an interview with The Economist, Bill Gates said the current best estimate is between 30-60%. Questions also remain around the strength and duration of natural and vaccine induced immunity.

More on this:

