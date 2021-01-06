Covid: willingness to vaccinate rises to 50% in Switzerland

A recently published survey shows a marked rise in the number willing to get vaccinated in Switzerland, according to Blick.
The survey by the University of Zurich on vaccination attitudes, suggests the percentage likely or very likely to get vaccinated against the SARS-CoV-2 virus in Switzerland has risen from 41% to 50%. The latest round of the survey was run between 21 and 27 December 2020. This is the largest shift since the survey began.
Thomas Friemel, co-head of the project is confident attitudes have shifted. However, it is still too early to actually speak of a trend reversal, he said Willingness to vaccinate has increased. But now we need to wait and see whether this continues or whether it is a short term shift, said Friemel.
A significant number of vaccine sceptics remain in Switzerland. Around 30% of those recently surveyed would refuse to be vaccinated and a further 20% were undecided.
The difference between men and women was striking. While 56% of men were willing to get vaccinated, only 43% of women were. Age made a big difference too. 60% of those over 50 were willing, compared to 40% of those aged 15 to 49.
