Covid: willingness to vaccinate rises to 50% in Switzerland

A recently published survey shows a marked rise in the number willing to get vaccinated in Switzerland, according to Blick.

Daniel Chetroni | Dreamstime.com

The survey by the University of Zurich on vaccination attitudes, suggests the percentage likely or very likely to get vaccinated against the SARS-CoV-2 virus in Switzerland has risen from 41% to 50%. The latest round of the survey was run between 21 and 27 December 2020. This is the largest shift since the survey began.

Thomas Friemel, co-head of the project is confident attitudes have shifted. However, it is still too early to actually speak of a trend reversal, he said Willingness to vaccinate has increased. But now we need to wait and see whether this continues or whether it is a short term shift, said Friemel.

A significant number of vaccine sceptics remain in Switzerland. Around 30% of those recently surveyed would refuse to be vaccinated and a further 20% were undecided.

The difference between men and women was striking. While 56% of men were willing to get vaccinated, only 43% of women were. Age made a big difference too. 60% of those over 50 were willing, compared to 40% of those aged 15 to 49.

More on this:
Blick article (in German)

