Coronavirus: half would get vaccinated in Switzerland

Around half of the population in Switzerland would voluntarily get vaccinated against Covid-19, according to a survey published by Le Matin.

© Mike Fouque | Dreamstime.com

Based on the survey run by Tamedia, 54% of those living in Switzerland would get vaccinated against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The percentage varied by age. Those over 65 (68%) were keener on receiving a vaccine than those aged 18-34 (45%), 35-39 (48%) and 50-65 (55%). In addition, men (61%) were more interested than women (48%).

The desire to get vaccinated broadly mirrors risk. Being older and being male correlate with the risk of death from the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

These numbers are low compared to other nations. An IPSOS survey run in late August 2020, found 74% of people across 27 nations would get vaccinated for COVID-19 if a vaccine were available. The most common reason given by those who would not get vaccinated was concern about side effects (56%) followed by doubt about its effectiveness (29%).

The countries where COVID-19 vaccination intent was highest were China (97%), Brazil (88%), Australia (88%), and India (87%). Those where it was lowest were Russia (54%), Poland (56%), Hungary (56%), and France (59%).

The idea of compulsory vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 found little support in Switzerland. 64% were against this idea.

The Swiss survey was run online from 24 to 27 September 2020 and questioned 15,432 people across Switzerland.

