Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / FILM: THE ROADS NOT TAKEN

FILM: THE ROADS NOT TAKEN

By Leave a Comment

14 August 2020.

THE ROADS NOT TAKEN **1/2

Sally Potter is quite a director. She started off years ago with short and experimental films but really came into her own in 1992 with the ground-breaking “Orlando”, based on Virginia Woolf’s novel of the same name, about a character who changes sex throughout centuries of history.
Potter is versatile and courageous in her choice of themes in such films as “The Tango Lesson”, “Yes”, or her last brilliant work, “The Party”, and they are mainly about relationships and their sensual outcomes. With her strong, passionate style and mesmerizing tales, one awaits her films with anticipation.

Unfortunately this one doesn’t satisfy as the others have done despite the fine acting of Javier Bardem as a writer slipping into depression or early dementia, and the ever-wonderful Elle Fanning as his deeply caring daughter who doesn’t want to admit that it may be a hopeless case. The film covers one frustrating day as she guides him to various errands in New York, trying desperately to get him out of his shell. As they struggle on, his mind meanders off into the lives he could have pursued, including a first love played by Salma Hayek, a writing trip in Greece, and his ex-wife played by Laura Linney.

The problem is the incessant weight of depression that permeates the whole film, with little relief. It is hard going and the dark mood may stem from Potter’s too close relationship to the script as her own brother died of early dementia.

GREENLAND *1/2

Oh no! A meteor is crashing down on earth! A couple with a diabetic boy are randomly chosen to be saved in a special underground shelter somewhere in Greenland. But to get to it is the crux of this nerve-wracking tale. And the scriptwriters haven’t wasted any obvious catastrophic twists and turns to keep the audience on the edge of their seats. Their troubles keep coming at them more frequently than the meteor’s flashes…it gets silly and tiresome.

But you know it’s going to be this sort of action and unbelievable stunts when Gerald Butler is the star of the film. So it’s your choice, folks…

Look up the films, times and cinemas on cineman.ch.

Superb **** Very Good *** Good ** Mediocre * Miserable – no stars

By Neptune

Neptune Ravar Ingwersen reviews film extensively for publications in Switzerland. She views 4 to 8 films a week and her aim is to sort the wheat from the chaff for readers.

Neptune
Neptune

Click here for past reviews.

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Related posts

Leave a comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

[footer_backtotop]

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.