FILM: SUPER FILMS available online, to view again

27 March 2020.
Now that all cinemas are closed, see if you can get these fine films online.
SUPER FILMS, to view again…. by Neptune
For those who are sick of watching the incessant, very troubling news on the VIRUS…. Off the top of my head – some super classics to tide you over…download, NETFLIX, IPAD…
DRAMA
CASABLANCA
THE GODFATHER, I and II
WHIPLASH
MATCH GAME
TALK TO HER
WALL STREET
JUST FUN
MAGIC IN THE MOONLIGHT
GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY
THE BIG LEBOWSKI
THE SUMMER OF ‘42
WHAT’S UP DOC?
BIG
PURPLE ROSE OF CAIRO
DEATH AT A FUNERAL
THE FULL MONTY
ROMANCE
PRETTY WOMAN
THE WAY WE WERE
AN AFFAIR TO REMEMBER
YOU’VE GOT MAIL
TWO FOR THE ROAD
BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
MANHATTAN
THE LITTLE SHOP AROUND THE CORNER
THRILLER
THREE DAYS OF THE CONDOR
BABY DRIVER
FORD VS FERRARI
ROSEMARY’S BABY
DESPERADO
PULP FICTION
P.S. And lots more left out… Most Woody Allen films could fit in there, and they would be in most of the categories…
Superb **** Very Good *** Good ** Mediocre * Miserable – no stars
By Neptune
Neptune Ravar Ingwersen reviews film extensively for publications in Switzerland. She views 4 to 8 films a week and her aim is to sort the wheat from the chaff for readers.
