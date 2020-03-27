FILM: SUPER FILMS available online, to view again

27 March 2020.

Now that all cinemas are closed, see if you can get these fine films online.

SUPER FILMS, to view again…. by Neptune

For those who are sick of watching the incessant, very troubling news on the VIRUS…. Off the top of my head – some super classics to tide you over…download, NETFLIX, IPAD…

DRAMA

CASABLANCA

THE GODFATHER, I and II

WHIPLASH

MATCH GAME

TALK TO HER

WALL STREET

JUST FUN

MAGIC IN THE MOONLIGHT

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY

THE BIG LEBOWSKI

THE SUMMER OF ‘42

WHAT’S UP DOC?

BIG

PURPLE ROSE OF CAIRO

DEATH AT A FUNERAL

THE FULL MONTY

ROMANCE

PRETTY WOMAN

THE WAY WE WERE

AN AFFAIR TO REMEMBER

YOU’VE GOT MAIL

TWO FOR THE ROAD

BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY

MANHATTAN

THE LITTLE SHOP AROUND THE CORNER

THRILLER

THREE DAYS OF THE CONDOR

BABY DRIVER

FORD VS FERRARI

ROSEMARY’S BABY

DESPERADO

PULP FICTION

P.S. And lots more left out… Most Woody Allen films could fit in there, and they would be in most of the categories…

By Neptune

Neptune Ravar Ingwersen reviews film extensively for publications in Switzerland. She views 4 to 8 films a week and her aim is to sort the wheat from the chaff for readers.

Neptune

