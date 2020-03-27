Le News

FILM: SUPER FILMS available online, to view again

27 March 2020.

Now that all cinemas are closed, see if you can get these fine films online.

SUPER FILMS, to view again…. by Neptune

For those who are sick of watching the incessant, very troubling news on the VIRUS…. Off the top of my head – some super classics to tide you over…download, NETFLIX, IPAD…

DRAMA

CASABLANCA

THE GODFATHER, I and II
WHIPLASH
MATCH GAME
TALK TO HER
WALL STREET

JUST FUN

MAGIC IN THE MOONLIGHT

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY
THE BIG LEBOWSKI
THE SUMMER OF ‘42
WHAT’S UP DOC?
BIG
PURPLE ROSE OF CAIRO
DEATH AT A FUNERAL
THE FULL MONTY

ROMANCE

PRETTY WOMAN

THE WAY WE WERE
AN AFFAIR TO REMEMBER
YOU’VE GOT MAIL
TWO FOR THE ROAD
BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
MANHATTAN
THE LITTLE SHOP AROUND THE CORNER

THRILLER

THREE DAYS OF THE CONDOR

BABY DRIVER
FORD VS FERRARI
ROSEMARY’S BABY
DESPERADO
PULP FICTION

P.S. And lots more left out… Most Woody Allen films could fit in there, and they would be in most of the categories…

Superb **** Very Good *** Good ** Mediocre * Miserable – no stars

Neptune Ravar Ingwersen reviews film extensively for publications in Switzerland. She views 4 to 8 films a week and her aim is to sort the wheat from the chaff for readers.

