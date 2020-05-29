FILM: a concentration of excellence

29 May 2020.

We’re getting to the end of our wait for the BIG screen, in quiet, dark movie theatres, to entertain us once again. They are set to open up by 6 June, but we don’t know yet the films which will be released.

In the meantime, here are more classic films to see at home – they are a concentration of excellence.

(Try any of the usual sites – YouTube, Netflix, Amazon, Disney, or our own Swisscom, Sunrise, Salt…)

EAST OF EDEN

Elia Kazan’s superb 1955 adaptation of John Steinbeck’s grand novel of a dysfunctional family finally settled in Salinas, California. James Dean’s finest performance.

A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE

Tennessee Williams as writer, Elia Kazan as director, with an astounding pairing of Marlon Brando and Vivien Leigh in this searing 1951 adaptation of the play. What more would you want?

THE HUSTLER

Paul Newman at the height of his talent, George C. Scott, Jackie Gleason, Piper Laurie – a gem of a cast in a gripping, black and white 1961 tale of pool sharks and destructive ambitions. Newman should have gotten an Oscar for this tour de force.

IN BRUGES

Two men waiting in Belgium for instructions to an assassination. Colin Farrell and Brendon Gleeson make an unlikely pair in this violent black comedy, with the help of a fierce Ralph Fiennes. Breathtaking.

LION

An incredibly moving true story of a little boy who gets lost on a train across India, is adopted by Australian parents, but needs to find his birth parents when he grows up. Dev Patel gives his all as the searching young man.

SUNSET BOULEVARD

Directed by the great Billy Wilder, this is one of the true classics (1950) out of Hollywood about the pain and follies of stardom, starring a shiny William Holden and Gloria Swanson as the grand, ageing diva.

NO MAN’S LAND

Danis Tanovic’s 2001 harrowing account of two enemy soldiers – a Bosnian and a Serb – stuck in a trench over a land mine, won multiple international awards. Unforgettable, as it conveys the utter futility of war.

IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE

Frank Capra’s 1946 heartwarming tale of the importance of the individual is illuminated by the brilliant acting of James Stewart as the suicidal businessman.

WHEN HARRY MET SALLY

This sweetest, charming 1989 romcom tells of a long-lasting friendship that turns into love, finally. One to see again and again, with the bright, young duo of Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal.

MY FAIR LADY

The 1964 musical based on George Bernard Shaw’s PYGMALION has probably the best songs of any show, ever. Each tune and every word is true, precious and delightful, along with the inimitable Rex Harrison and Audrey Hepburn. A keeper.

Superb **** Very Good *** Good ** Mediocre * Miserable – no stars

By Neptune

Neptune Ravar Ingwersen reviews film extensively for publications in Switzerland. She views 4 to 8 films a week and her aim is to sort the wheat from the chaff for readers.

Neptune

