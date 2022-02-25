FILM: THE GODFATHER – the film’s 50th anniversary

25 February 2022.

By Neptune

THE GODFATHER ****

Speaking of classics, for the film’s 50th anniversary the Empire cinema is showing a remastered version of this finest of Mafia films (1972) directed by Francis Ford Coppola and written by Mario Puzo. With Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan and Diane Keaton among a strong cast, it is mesmerizing drama, the first in Coppola’s trilogy on the infamous clan.

So if you want to “go to the mattresses” and relive the turbulent saga of the Corleone family at one of the most comfortable and well-equipped cinemas in the city, run to this opportunity. Check their site for times and the two following episodes.

There is really nothing like the BIG screen in the dark.

MAIGRET **** (vo French)

George Simenon’s Commissaire Maigret of the Paris criminal brigade has been thriving as a quiet, crafty detective in film, radio and on TV since the 1930s when the first of Simenon’s 75 books came out.

The first film, “La Nuit du Carrefour”, was directed in 1932 by Jean Renoir with his brother Pierre as Maigret. Actors as diverse as Michel Simon and Charles Laughton in the 1940s, Jean Gabin in the 1950s, or Rowan Atkinson (Mr. Bean) in a limited series on British TV in the mid-2000s have taken up the iconic role. Beside France and England, Maigret has been filmed in countries as varied as Russia, Italy, Germany and Japan. His attraction and durability are probably due to both the elaborate intrigue and quiet humanity in Simenon’s stories.

Now director Patrice Leconte and Gérard Depardieu as Maigret have taken up this latest case of an unidentified girl brutally murdered in a dark street. I have not seen many Maigret films, but this one has imprinted itself on my heart and mind and I cannot imagine anyone better than Depardieu in this role. He is France’s “monstre sacré” with an incredible filmography of more than 200 films starting in the mid-1960s. He has won countless awards and been in such contrasting films as “Les Valseuses”, “Tous les Matins du Monde”, “Cyrano de Bergerac”, “Green Card” or the “Asterix and Obelisk” franchise. He can do and be any one, completely.

In this film, Depardieu’s massive body, strong presence and pensive demeanour give a real honesty to the ageing detective who cares deeply for the victims in his cases. And Maigret’s supportive wife is like a rock for him, patiently accepting his necessary absences.

Leconte (of such diverse works as “Les Bronzes”, “Le Mari de la Coiffeuse”, “Ridicule” and “Une Promesse”) films this mysterious, tragic tale with meticulous beauty, emphasising each character’s traits and each retro decor in both gloomy and luminous close-ups. This is sublime, classic cinema, and Depardieu and Leconte deserve highest praise for their talents in this momentous collaboration.

Superb **** Very Good *** Good ** Mediocre * Miserable – no stars

Neptune Ravar Ingwersen reviews film extensively for publications in Switzerland.

