EasyJet customer data hacked

Yesterday, EasyJet announced that a “highly sophisticated” cyber-attack had affected around 9 million customers.

© Transversospinales | Dreamstime.com

The company said its “investigation found that the email address and travel details of approximately 9 million customers were accessed. These affected customers will be contacted in the next few days. If you are not contacted then your information has not been accessed.”

The statement said 2,208 customers had their credit card details accessed and that they are communicating with the approximately 9 million customers whose travel details were accessed to advise them of protective steps to minimise any risk of potential phishing.

The company advised customers to be cautious of any communications purporting to come from easyJet or easyJet Holidays.

The airline is in the process of contacting the relevant customers directly and affected customers will be notified no later than 26th of May, it said.

easyJet is Geneva airport’s largest operator by far. In 2019, the airline accounted for 45% of the airport’s passengers, a much larger share than Swiss (14%), the next largest carrier.

More on this:

easyJet media release (in English)

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.