Switzerland set for warmest recorded winter

Switzerland is heading for its warmest winter since records began in 1864, according to Swiss Meteo.

© Mario Krpan | Dreamstime.com

The average temperature across the period from December to February was 0.7 degrees, according to the weather forecaster.

This winter brought a more consistent than normal warm air current from the Atlantic ocean. This has prevented cold air descending from the north.

Switzerland has experienced consistently warmer winters over the last 30 years. Average winter temperatures went above zero in 1990, 2007 and 2016. From 1864 to 1990 the average winter temperature was around -3 degrees.

Average winter temperatures in Switzerland have on average warmed by nearly 2 degrees since the preindustrial period, according to Swiss Meteo.

Average winter temperatures are projected to rise a further 3.5 degrees between now and 2050.

More on this:

Swiss Meteo blog (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.