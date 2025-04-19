Swiss avalanche deaths well below average this ski season

Switzerland recorded 10 avalanche-related deaths during the 2024–25 winter season, according to the Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research (SLF) in Davos—well below the 20-year average of 19 fatalities. The season was also marked by unusually mild temperatures and a lack of snow, especially in eastern parts of the Alps.

Between 1 October 2024 and 14 April 2025, a total of 216 people were affected by avalanches, slightly above the long-term average of 205. The SLF registered 172 avalanches involving damage to people or property, of which 156 were triggered by individuals. Only 21 avalanches caused material damage, compared with a 20-year average of 84, though final figures will not be confirmed until September 2025. Recent heavy snow in Valais may mean avalanches affect more people.

The majority of fatalities occurred in Graubunden (5), followed by Valais (4) and Obwalden (1). SLF attributed the relatively low number of deaths to a combination of thin avalanche layers, successful companion rescues—when people are saved by others in their group, and a lot of luck.

The 2024–25 winter ranked among the 10 warmest on record since measurements began in 1864, and was particularly dry. Precipitation levels were low from November to April, leading to well below-average snow depths across much of the country. At Weissfluhjoch, above Davos, snow depth measured just 121 cm by mid-April, compared with a norm of 218 cm—the lowest since April 1972.

The season had started with promise: early snowfall occurred in October at high altitudes and over glaciated areas, and a heavy snowfall between 19 and 22 November brought an exceptional amount of snow at lower elevations. December also delivered fresh snow and a white Christmas in many parts of Switzerland. But the rest of the season brought below average snowfall.

