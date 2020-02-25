Le News

Geneva would like to offer Assange refuge

By Leave a Comment

The canton of Geneva could ask Bern to issue a humanitarian visa to Julian Assange, the 48 year old WikiLeaks founder, according to the newspaper Tribune de Genève.

© Thomas Dutour | Dreamstime.com

Jean Rossiaud, a member of the canton’s parliament and the Green party, is behind the project. Last week he confirmed on Swiss television that he had met with Geneva state councillor Mauro Poggia to submit his proposal. Poggia, who is a lawyer, reportedly supports the plan.

Rossiaud, along with other members of Geneva’s parliament, has presented a draft resolution to the canton’s government that would begin the process of engaging with the federal government in Bern. This could be discussed this week.

John Shipton, Julian Assange’s father, met with Poggia and Rossiaud, according to the newspaper.

Rossiaud also met with the director of HUG, Geneva’s main hospital. Assange’s health has reportedly worsened since his confinement in the UK in April last year.

The US has requested Assange be extradited to face 17 charges. Rossiaud said Assange risks life in prison and possibly the death penalty if he is sent to the US.

