Switzerland most expensive country in 2020

It will come as little surprise to many that Switzerland has been ranked the world’s most expensive country.

© Marekusz | Dreamstime.com

Put together by the magazine CEO World, the ranking pulls cost of living data on accommodation, clothing, taxi fares, utilities, internet, groceries, transport, and dining out, from a number of other studies.

Norway ranks second, followed by Iceland, Japan, Denmark, Bahamas, Luxembourg, Israel, Singapore, and South Korea. The United States (20th), United Kingdom (27th), Saudi Arabia (57th), and Russia (82nd) are well down the list.

The most affordable countries were Pakistan, Afghanistan, India, Syria, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tunisia.

Overall, Switzerland is 22.4% more expensive than New York City, the base location. The most wallet-busting aspects of life in Switzerland are groceries (+20.3%) and dining out (+23.0%). On rent Switzerland was significantly cheaper than Hong Kong, Singapore and Luxembourg. But still pricey.

