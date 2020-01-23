New commemorative Swiss franc Federer and Einstein coins

Following the success of the pre-sale of Roger Federer coins at the beginning of December 2019, a further 37,000 will be issued by Swissmint in various minting qualities on 23 January 2020.

The coins are commemorative.

In addition to coins featuring the well-known tennis star from Basel, there is a tiny (3mm diameter) gold coin sporting an image of the famous theoretical physicist Albert Einstein who lived and studied in Switzerland. Einstein was a Swiss citizen from 1901 until his death in 1955.

Swissmint broke new technological ground producing the tiny gold coin, the smallest coin in the world.

The gold Einstein coin is 99.9% gold, 2.96 mm wide (diameter) and weighs 1/500th of an ounce (0.063g). And while it has a nominal value of 1/4 of a Swiss franc, it has an indicative price of CHF 199. Each of the 999 gold coins issued will have a unique number.

The coin featuring Roger Federer is 83.5% silver, 33 mm wide (diameter) and weighs 20g. It has a nominal value of 20 Swiss francs and an indicative price of CHF 30, 40 or 60 depending on whether the coin is a proof or a regular coin and how it is packaged. Proof coins are made when testing the dies. They typically have sharper rims and smoother flat areas. There are usually fewer of them so they are preferred by collectors. 100,000 regular and 10,000 proof coins will be produced.

There is also a bimetallic coin featuring a hare. This one is 33 mm wide and weighs 15g.

The coins can be ordered by clicking here.

More on this:

Swiss government press release (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.