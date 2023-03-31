Le News

Roger Federer and Trevor Noah star in new Swiss advertisement

On 30 March 2023, Swiss Tourism published a new advertisement for Switzerland starring the two half Swiss half South African stars.

The two start off with a well organised plan to film a promotional video. However, unfortunately (fortunately) things do not go entirely to plan.

The pair are advertising the Grand Train Tour of Switzerland which passes by 11 lakes and 5 UNESCO world heritage sites. The journey shown in the video is part of the trip between Montreux and Interlaken.

According to Federer, the money he gets for his work for the advertisements he donates to various causes, essentially doing the work for free.

