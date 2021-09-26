Swiss vote in favour of gay marriage but reject tax hike – 26 September 2021

On Sunday, 26 September 2021, legal changes made by the Swiss government to allow gay marriage were accepted by 64.10% of Swiss voters, while a majority (64.88%) rejected a plan to tax investors and company owners harder than salary earners.

Majorities in all cantons voted in favour of gay marriage. The margin was slimmest in the canton of Appenzell Innerrhoden, where only 50.82% of voters favoured gay marriage. The widest margin was in Basel-City where 73.96% of voters favoured it.

The fight for gay marriage in Switzerland started more than 40 years ago and laws allowing it were introduced by the federal government last year. However, in Switzerland it is possible to challenge new legislation by launching a referendum as happened in this case.

Majorities in all cantons rejected a plan to raise taxes on investment income. The canton that came the closest to accepting this initiative was Basel-City, where 48.08% of voters were in favour of it. The half canton of Nidwalden had the highest percentage of voters against it (77.41%). Across Switzerland, 64.88% of voters rejected the plan.

