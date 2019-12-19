Le News

Switzerland’s high prices – a European comparison

Recently published data shows how prices compare across Europe.

© Julija Sapic | Dreamstime.com

The data, collected by Eurostat, compares prices across a number of categories of spending in 2018.

Average prices across the EU-28 are used as a base.

Overall, residents of Switzerland spent 59% more on the same items than an average resident of the EU-28.

Switzerland was 57% more expensive than Italy, 54% more expensive than Germany, 49% more expensive than France, 41% more expensive than Austria and 35% more expensive than the UK.

Compared to the EU-28 average, the biggest price differences were for education (+119%), healthcare (+107%), housing (+72%) and food (+64%) – meat was 128% more expensive, the most expensive on the list.

Switzerland was slightly cheaper in some areas. It was 12% cheaper for furniture, 4% cheaper for personal transport and 2% cheaper for computers, cameras and audio visual equipment.

A comparison with Germany, France, Italy and Austria can be viewed here.

More on this:
Federal Statistical Office press release (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

