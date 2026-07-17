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THE 2026 VERBIER MUSIC FESTIVAL

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JULY 16 – AUGUST 2

Once again, there’s music in the hills, or rather the mountains!
© Verbier Festival

Among the prestigious classical artists appearing in Verbier this year are:

EVGENY KISSIN, SIR SIMON RATTLE, JOSHUA BELL, MAO FUJITA, MARTHA ARGERICH, MISHA MAISKY, GÁBOR TAKÁCS-NAGY, KHATIA BUNIATISHVILI and many more.

© Verbier Festival

If that stellar lineup and their glorious composers don’t tempt you, there is also the UNLTD section offering music without limits; a program for children called VF KIDS; lighter entertainment at the Cinéma de Verbier; and a 100 masterclasses, free to attend, which bring together promising young musicians with great masters of classical music who try to fine tune their talents.

The whole festival is a marvelous, relaxed celebration of music in green mountain surroundings. Look up their various offerings on the festival’s website.

Superb **** Very Good *** Good ** Mediocre * Miserable – no stars

By Neptune

Neptune Ravar Ingwersen reviews film extensively for publications in Switzerland. She views 4 to 8 films a week and her aim is to sort the wheat from the chaff for readers.

Neptune
Neptune

Click here for past reviews.

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