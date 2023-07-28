Man charged with Verbier vandalism

On 19 July 2023, Valais Police reported they had charged a man with vandalism at Verbier. The man, a 38-year-old French national, is believed to be responsible for more than 100 graffiti offenses committed at the ski resort, reported the police.

At the beginning of July more than 100 acts of spray painting took place at the resort in the municipality of Val de Bagnes where Verbier is located. Most of the damage occurred at the Ruinettes lift station half way up Verbier’s main lift system. A nearby fresh water reservoir and the lift buildings were damaged.

A police investigation led to a 38-year-old French national living in lower Valais. The man was arrested and has been charged.

