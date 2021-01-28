Covid: a majority of Swiss in favour of closing ski lifts

According to a recent survey by Swiss media company Tamedia, 55% of the population is in favour of closing the country’s ski domains if the Covid-19 situation gets worse. reported the newspaper 20 Minutes.

Verbier ski lift © Le News SARL

Ski resorts have been working hard to control crowds and police mask wearing. At Verbier, ‘Covid Angels’ are ever present, reminding people to pull masks up over noses and have relieved a number of the worst transgressors of their lift passes.

Some resorts have taken additional measures to avoid crowds. In the canton of Vaud, resorts must stop ticket sales if they reach 70% of their normal operating capacity.

However, despite all of these efforts, photographs of scenes of crowded lifts and crammed ski queues continue to appear across social social media.

In addition to a majority favouring resort closures, 53% would like PCR testing made compulsory for everyone entering Switzerland from abroad. The anti spread measure with the least support was school closures (35%).

The survey was done online between 18 and 19 January 2021 and was completed by 15,089 people across all of Switzerland.

