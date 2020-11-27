Switzerland could be only nation in Europe to keep ski resorts open

Both France and Germany have announced that they will not allow ski resorts to open this year. Italy recently back tracked on a plan to allow resorts to open and Austria is undecided.

During the first wave of infections during spring, ski resorts were hotspots for the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The Austrian resort of Ischgl and the Swiss resort of Verbier had large numbers of cases, which spread the virus across Europe and beyond.

Verbier has been operating for a number of weekends this season with restrictions. Restaurants are open only for takeaways and masks must be worn on lifts.

Yesterday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that efforts were being made to reach an EU-wide decision to keep ski resorts closed, to reduce the spread of the virus.

If EU-wide ski resort closure is agreed, Switzerland, a non-EU nation, might end up the odd one out.

