Deadly week of avalanches in Switzerland

Avalanches can be deadly. This week was a tragic reminder of just how easily they can take lives. This week two skiers were taken in a space of two days at the Verbier ski resort.

Photo: Valais Police – 14 March 2023

On 14 March 2023, three skiers were caught in an avalanche in Verbier. According to Valais Police, the three were skiing beyond marked trails between Col de Gentianes and Tortin when they were caught in an avalanche. Two managed to free themselves and dig out the third before raising the alarm. Unfortunately, the third skier, a 28 year old man from the Netherlands, could not be resuscitated despite the efforts of an emergency medical team flown in by Air-Glacier in a helicopter.

The following day, a 58 year old Russian man died in an avalanche in the same sector of Verbier in an area known as Rocky Garden. A video of this avalanche can be seen below.

Eight helicopters were sent in to help with rescue efforts after this avalanche. Eventually, with the help of dogs, the Russian skier was located, tragically too late to save his life. The search then continued through the afternoon to be sure there was no one else buried in the snow, reported Valais Police.

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this:

Tweet

Email





