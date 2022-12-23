Le News

Christmas avalanche warnings in Switzerland

In parts of the Swiss mountains there is a high risk of avalanches from Friday, according to the WSL Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research SLF.

In the highest Alpine zone stretching from Valais to Graubunden avalanche risk is currently at level 4 out of 5, according to SLF.

Level 4 risk is relatively rare and forecast on only a few days throughout winter (2.2% of the season).

Level 4 is described as a very critical avalanche situation where natural and often very large avalanches are likely. Avalanches can easily be triggered on many steep slopes. Remote triggering is typical. Whumpf sounds and shooting cracks occur frequently.

During conditions like these, inexperienced skiers are advised to remain on open ski runs and trails.

Despite their rarity (2% of the season), level 4 avalanche conditions account for 10% of avalanche fatalities. Essentially, level 4 avalanche conditions kill at nearly 5 times the combined rate of levels 1, 2, and 3.

With odds like this it pays to be careful.

Latest SLF avalanche report (in English)

