Switzerland enshrines children’s right to a violence-free upbringing

Children in Switzerland now have an explicit legal right to a violence-free upbringing, reported SRF. From July 1st, amendments to the Civil Code state that corporal punishment and other forms of degrading treatment are incompatible with good parenting, reinforcing a growing consensus that physical discipline harms children’s development.

Photo by Mikhail Nilov on Pexels.com

The legal change does not create new criminal offences. Instead, it establishes a clear principle in family law and encourages parents to seek support before conflicts escalate.

For child protection organisations, the amendment is an important milestone. Research consistently shows that violence impairs children’s development and can have lasting psychological consequences,

The reform has prompted debate over the role of the state in family life. Critics argue that parenting should remain a private matter. Others beleive that society has a duty to protect children.

Many parents are struggling under growing pressure. Switzerland’s maternity and paternity leave remain relatively short, while parents are often expected to return to work quickly and balance careers with childcare. Financial pressures add to the strain.

A large meta-analysis published in the Journal of Family Psychology in 2016 found little evidence that spanking improves children’s behaviour over the long term. The study, which analysed 111 statistical comparisons covering more than 160,000 children, found that physical punishment was associated with 13 of the 17 negative outcomes examined, including higher levels of aggression, antisocial behaviour, mental-health problems and weaker parent-child relationships. The only apparent benefit was occasional immediate compliance, with no evidence of lasting improvements in behaviour.

According to one expert, violence is rarely the result of parents believing it is beneficial. More often, it stems from exhaustion and a lack of support. Most parents today recognise that physical punishment is not an appropriate way to raise children.

The legal reform is unlikely to deliver violence-free parenting in Switzerland. Attitudes have changed markedly over recent decades, however. Practices once regarded as acceptable are now widely rejected, reflecting a broader shift in social norms.

More on this:

SRF article (in German)

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and X.