Young Swiss liberals launch initiative to curb size of government

The youth wing of the Liberal Party (PLR/FDP) has launched a popular initiative to curb the growth of Switzerland’s federal administration, arguing that it has expanded silently, continuously and without restraint, reported RTS. Backed by other centre-right parties, the proposal would tie the growth of federal spending to changes in the median wage, effectively capping the size of government unless incomes rise in tandem.

Bern Parliament © Victor Torres | Dreamstime.com

The initiative, dubbed a brake on administration, includes safeguards. Parliament would be able to override the limit by an absolute majority in the event of an emergency, and certain areas—notably the federal institutes of technology—would be exempt. Proponents insist the measure is pragmatic rather than punitive. It would not mandate job cuts, they argue, but ensure that the state remains proportionate and retains its capacity to act.

Supporters point to a steady rise in staffing and costs. Between 2010 and 2024, the federal administration added more than 5,600 full-time positions, while spending on personnel, consultants and external services rose by 32%. Had the proposed rule been in place, they claim, the increase would have been roughly half as large, avoiding some CHF 7bn in additional expenditure. Critics within the initiative committee also warn that relatively high public-sector wages are drawing skilled workers away from the private sector, exacerbating labour shortages, distorting the job market and negatively impacting the economy.

More broadly, the measure reflects unease about the growth of the state. The volume of federal and international law applicable in Switzerland has expanded sharply, rising from around 46,000 pages in 2000 to 75,000 two decades later. The initiative’s backers argue that government should focus on core tasks while leaving greater scope for private economic activity. They have until October 14th 2027 to gather the 100,000 signatures required to trigger a nationwide vote. The proposal follows earlier efforts by centre-right parties to restrain federal spending, including a recent budget programme that trims pay and employment conditions within the administration.

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