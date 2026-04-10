Switzerland’s favourite seasoning faces an uncertain future

For more than 70 years, a small yellow container has occupied a space in Swiss kitchens. Now its future is uncertain.

Aromat Swiss condiment

Aromat, the ubiquitous seasoning sold under the Knorr brand, is caught up in a corporate reshuffle, reported SRF. Unilever has agreed to sell its food division, including Knorr, to McCormick. What this will mean for production in Thayngen, in the canton of Schaffhausen, remains unclear. Around 180 jobs depend on the site, and any consolidation following the deal—whose rationale includes cost savings—could put them at risk.

Public sentiment is already stirring. A petition entitled “Aromat belongs to Switzerland” has gathered more than 12,000 signatures, urging the new owners to maintain domestic production. Its organisers cast the seasoning as more than a product. “For me, Aromat isn’t a spice, it’s a childhood memory,” says Michael Oehl, a Basel-based entrepreneur involved in the campaign.

The appeal is couched less as a political demand than as a commercial plea. According to Mr Oehl, the organisers do not seek government intervention. Instead, they hope to open a dialogue with McCormick and Unilever, using the signatures as evidence of public attachment to the brand. The petition is formally addressed to both companies as well as to Guy Parmelin, Switzerland’s economy minister.

Aromat’s ingredients are unremarkable: salt, flavour enhancers, lactose, starch, oils, dried vegetables and spices. Yet its cultural status is harder to quantify. The yellow container, adorned with the Knorr logo, is a fixture in Swiss households. It is variously described as a cult spice or even yellow gold.

Such sentiment does not guarantee commercial decisions will follow suit. Knorr itself has long been foreign-owned, and global food groups routinely rationalise production. The merger of Unilever’s food arm with McCormick is explicitly aimed at improving efficiency, raising the prospect that manufacturing could be relocated out of high-cost Switzerland.

For now, no decision has been announced. But the episode illustrates how even a humble seasoning can become entangled in questions of identity, ownership and industrial policy. In Switzerland, at least, Aromat is more than a line item on a corporate balance sheet.

More on this:

SRF article (in German)

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