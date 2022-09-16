Pilots at SWISS threaten to strike despite offer of extra 60 million francs

Pilots at the airline SWISS could strike from 17 October 2022 if their demands are not met, reported RTS.

Pilots at the airline are remunerated under a collective labour agreement. The airline recently presented an offer CHF 60 million higher than their orignal offer. However, on 16 September 2022, Aeropers, a union representing the pilots, said the enhanced offer is not enough.

This offer also represents a significant improvement over the last agreement from 2018, despite rising debt costs associated with the pandemic and the uncertain global economic situation, said SWISS, a subsidiary of the Lufthansa Group.

Aeropers is demanding an extra CHF 200 million, according to the airline. The demanded increase would add an extra CHF 200 million over four years to the CHF 1 billion cost of cockpit staff.

The airline said that it regretted the refusal and remains available for negotiations. Aeropers said, given SWISS has not sufficiently considered the pilots’ legitimate interests a vote on whether to strike will start today. If members approve a strike and the airline has not improved its offer in between a strike could take place from 17 October 2022.

