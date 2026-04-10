Swiss village halts mosque project

Plans to create a mosque in the village of Siebnen, in the canton of Schwyz, have been shelved after a surge of local opposition. The Albanian-Islamic community behind the project says it is withdrawing for now to avoid further tensions, reported SRF.

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We do not want to divide the population, Sinan Sadriu, head of the local association, told SRF. The group had hoped to convert the historic Läufferhaus, in the centre of the village, into a place of prayer for local Muslims. Instead, it will seek talks with the municipal authorities to explore alternative locations.

The plans prompted a swift backlash. The local branch of the Swiss People’s Party (UDC/SVP) gathered some 5,000 signatures against the plan—an impressive number in a small community. Residents voiced concern that such a project would alter the character of the village. It does not belong in the middle of the village, said one shopkeeper whose premises face the proposed site.

The episode is not isolated. Across Switzerland, mosque projects have increasingly become flashpoints for local opposition. In St Gallen, plans for a large, multi-million-franc mosque have stirred controversy. In Wittigkofen, a suburb of Bern, residents protested against a proposal to establish a Muslim prayer room in a church-owned community centre. The dispute has at times turned acrimonious, with church staff reportedly facing threats and abuse.

Opponents often frame their objections in cultural terms. Some residents say they feel uneasy about unfamiliar religious practices; others argue that such projects do not fit local traditions. Supporters, for their part, point to the growing presence of Muslim communities and their integration into Swiss society.

Ali Osman, president of the Islamic Centre in Bern, acknowledges the scepticism. People are afraid of what they do not know, he says. He and his sister Sabira, both raised in Switzerland, have been leading efforts to secure funding for the Wittigkofen project. Their aim, they say, is not to displace existing institutions but to create a space for religious and community life.

Financing, however, has proved a hurdle. The group had until the end of March to raise CHF 1.8m, the asking price set by the Reformed Church for the sale of the building. The deadline passed without sufficient funds, and the agreement has lapsed. The process may yet restart, but for now the project is on hold.

The disputes highlight a broader tension: between a country that has grown more diverse over recent decades and communities that remain wary of change.

More on this:

SRF article (in German)

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