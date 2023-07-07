Le News

Brienz rock slide – residents allowed back to stay

On 3 July 2023, the municipality announced that the residents of the village of Brienz, who have lived under the cloud of a potentially catastrophic rock slide for many months, could move back into the village to stay.

After a huge rock fall on 15 June 2023, the municipality announced on 22 June 2023 that the zone had stabilised to such an extent that the village could be visited again during the day but overnight stays were not allowed.

This week the authorities gave the all clear to move back and return to regular life. On Monday, the danger level was downgraded from orange to yellow. This means the evacuation requirement and entry ban are lifted for all but a small northern area of the village – see images below.

Exclusion zone under the orange phase.
Exclusion zone under the yellow phase – nearly all of the village is excluded.

According to SRF, the town’s 84 residents are back in their own beds and the village can be accessed from both sides.

However, risks remain and continue to be monitored. An area above the “island”, a highly unstable area of rock that came thundering down on 15 June, remains a potential threat. But for the time being, the slope is safe, say geologists.

More on this:
SRF article (in German)

