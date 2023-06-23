Brienz rock slide – residents allowed back into village from Monday

The Swiss village of Brienz and the mountainside above it have been slowly sliding into the valley probably since the ice age. More recently the slope above the village started to move rapidly. On 9 May 2023, village residents were told they must evacuate by 6pm on 12 May 2023. Then during the night of 15 June 2023 millions of cubic metres of rock slid down the side of the mountain stopping just short of the village.

Landslide on 16 June 2023

Since 15 June, geologists have been monitoring stability in the zone. New movement detection equipment (17 prism mirrors) was installed on 20 June 2023 using a helicopter.

On 22 June 2023, the municipality announced that the zone had stabilised to such an extent that the village can be visited again during the day from next week. However, the general ban on entering the area continues to apply for security reasons.

Before – landslide on 13 June 2023

After – landslide on 16 June 2022

Starting on Monday 27 June 2022, residents will receive special permits to visit the village during the day. Overnight stays will not be allowed. From Friday holiday apartments owners and renters will be allowed to enter the town. In addition, farmers will be allowed to work their land from Monday.

At the same time permits will be dependant on the results of ongoing risk assessments and there is no guarantee of running water.

More on this:

Albula website (in German)

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this:

Tweet

Email





