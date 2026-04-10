Swiss mountain rescue exceptionally busy over Easter

Switzerland’s alpine rescue services were unusually busy over the Easter weekend, as fine weather drew large numbers into the mountains.

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Between April 3rd and 6th, Air-Glaciers and Air Zermatt carried out a combined 121 helicopter missions, more than double the 51 recorded over the same period in 2025. Rega, a separate national service, conducted a further 190 flights, bringing the total to 311, reported various media.

Air-Glaciers alone completed 74 missions, including 54 in the canton of Valais and 20 in the Bernese region. Air Zermatt was deployed 47 times. Most call-outs involved skiing accidents, the two companies said in a joint statement.

Avalanches accounted for a small but notable share of incidents. Air-Glaciers responded to four such events: two in the canton of Bern, which resulted in two fatalities, and two in Valais, where no injuries were reported.

Rescuers were also called to assist exhausted climbers. Air Zermatt evacuated mountaineers from peaks including the Pointe Dufour and the Adlerhorn in Upper Valais. On Easter Monday, crews were dispatched to aid hikers who had fallen into crevasses near the Adlerhorn and in the Riederalp area. The individuals, who sustained minor injuries, were taken to hospital.

In addition to helicopter operations, Air Zermatt’s ground ambulance service handled 25 call-outs over the four-day period.

The sharp rise in missions—around 70 more than a year earlier—was attributed largely to favourable conditions. Clear skies and stable weather encouraged greater numbers onto the slopes and hiking routes. By contrast, poor conditions in 2025 had forced some ski areas to close early, reducing activity and, with it, the need for rescues.

Among Rega’s operations were missions to Rochers de Naye in the canton of Vaud and the Areuse gorges in Neuchâtel, underscoring the nationwide demand for assistance.

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