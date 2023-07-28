Body of climber found at Zermatt after 37 years

In September 1986, a 38-year-old climber from Germany disappeared without a trace in the mountains and glaciers above Zermatt. The search for the man at the time was unsuccessful.

However, on 12 July 2023, 37 years later, the remains of a climber were found on the Theodul glacier above the town of Zermatt.

DNA analysis of the remains done by forensic experts in Sion was able to prove they belonged to the unfortunate missing German climber. Equipment belonging to the climber were also found and included hiking boots and crampons.

As temperatures rise Switzerland’s glaciers are melting and receding. As they do they reveal insights into past mysteries.

But melting is not the only force at work. Glaciers are in constant flow. Mathematicians were able to estimate the original location of some other climbers that went missing on the Aletsch glacier in 1926 that were later revealed in 2012. The remains of these climbers were transported by glacial flow 10km from where they are likely to have died – How mathematicians solved glacier death mystery after 86 years.

