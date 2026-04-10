How Switzerland’s population has changed in 50 years

As Switzerland debates the “No to a 10-million Switzerland” initiative backed by the Swiss People’s Party (UDC/SVP), it is worth setting the country’s demographic trajectory in a broader European context.

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Switzerland’s population has expanded rapidly. Over the past half-century, it has recorded the third-fastest growth rate in western Europe, behind only Luxembourg and Ireland. The population has risen from about 6.3m in 1975 to more than 9m today—Eurostat data.

Unlike in many countries, this increase has not been driven primarily by births. Instead, immigration has done most of the work. High wages, plentiful jobs and economic stability have made Switzerland an enduring magnet for workers, particularly from elsewhere in Europe—around three quarters of the foreigners in Switzerland are from the EU.

This inflow has been accompanied by a notable outflow. Many migrants—especially those from southern Europe—leave the country upon retirement, pushed in part by Switzerland’s high cost of living. Demographic studies suggest that return rates for some groups may reach 40–60%.

In comparative terms, Switzerland’s population growth has been striking but not exceptional:

Population growth, 1975–2025

Luxembourg (~86%)

Ireland (~66%)

Switzerland (~43%)

Spain (~37%)

Netherlands (~34%)

France (~28%)

United Kingdom (~24%)

Austria (~21%)

Belgium (~20%)

Portugal (~14%)

Italy (~7%)

Germany (~7%)

The pattern points to a distinctive model. Switzerland attracts large numbers of working-age migrants—many already trained and educated—who contribute during their most productive years before, in many cases, returning home later in life. For those who remain, this churn has clear economic advantages: it boosts the labour force while limiting the long-term fiscal costs associated with ageing.

At the same time, rising immigration, particularly since the introduction of free movement with the European Union in 2002 has put increasing pressure on Switzerland’s infrastructure and housing market.

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