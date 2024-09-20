Switzerland’s population reaches 9 million

Data published this week by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) show that Switzerland’s population reached more than 9 million at the end of June 2024.

© Robert Kneschke | Dreamstime.com

Census data show there were 9,002,763 people permanently residing in Switzerland at 30 June 2024.

The FSO has run a population census seven times since 1850, when the total number of permanent residents was 2.4 million. Since 1850, Switzerland’s population has grown rapidly. In the 100 years to 1950, the population nearly doubled, reaching more 4.7 million. Since then the rate has quickened. In the 50 years following 1950, the population reached 7.2 million (+53%). In the 24 years following 2000, the total has surpassed 9 million (+25%). Of the 9 million, 73% are Swiss and 27% are foreigners.

Between 2000 and 2024, the global population has risen 32% from 6.2 to 8.2 million, a rate faster than the population growth rate in Switzerland (+25%) over the same period.

However, compared to Europe, Switzerland’s population has grown remarkably rapidly. Between 2000 and 2024, the population of Europe grew 2% from 728 to 745 million. Even European nations with high population growth, like the UK (+17%) and Sweden (+19%), grew less than Switzerland (+25%).

More on this:

FSO article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this:

Tweet

Email



Reddit

