Switzerland’s population passes 9 million

Recently published data from the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) show that Switzerland’s total population passed the 9 million mark at the end of June 2023, reported RTS.

Switzerland © Anneleven | Dreamstime.com

At the end of June 2023, 9,006,664 people were living in Switzerland. 8,902,308 were permanent residents and a further 104,356 were present on visas lasting no longer than a year, a group made up mainly of asylum seekers (11,000), EU and EFTA nationals on short term visas (54,000) and Ukrainian refugees.

Around 73% of residents were Swiss nationals. Most of those who weren’t hold a passport from an EU or EFTA nation.

Switzerland’s population has grown significantly over the last century. In 1920, the population was 3.9 million. By 1960 it had risen to 5.7 million, rising again to 7.2 million by 2000, before hitting 9.0 million in 2023.

