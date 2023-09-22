Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / Switzerland’s population passes 9 million

Switzerland’s population passes 9 million

By Leave a Comment

Recently published data from the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) show that Switzerland’s total population passed the 9 million mark at the end of June 2023, reported RTS.

Switzerland © Anneleven | Dreamstime.com

At the end of June 2023, 9,006,664 people were living in Switzerland. 8,902,308 were permanent residents and a further 104,356 were present on visas lasting no longer than a year, a group made up mainly of asylum seekers (11,000), EU and EFTA nationals on short term visas (54,000) and Ukrainian refugees.

Around 73% of residents were Swiss nationals. Most of those who weren’t hold a passport from an EU or EFTA nation.

Switzerland’s population has grown significantly over the last century. In 1920, the population was 3.9 million. By 1960 it had risen to 5.7 million, rising again to 7.2 million by 2000, before hitting 9.0 million in 2023.

More on this:
RTS article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Share
WhatsApp