Swiss lawmakers step up trade diplomacy in Washington

A delegation from Switzerland’s federal parliament travelled to Washington this week for talks with members of Congress and American economic officials, with the prospect of a bilateral trade agreement high on the agenda, reported RTS.

The visit had been planned for some time but has acquired greater urgency amid renewed turbulence in American trade policy. After parts of Donald Trump’s tariff regime were struck down by the Supreme Court, the former president responded with fresh duties, adding to uncertainty for trading partners.

On Tuesday the Swiss EFTA/EU delegation met Jamieson Greer, the United States Trade Representative, as well as two Republican members of Congress. According to Damian Müller of The Liberals (Switzerland), who heads the delegation, the Swiss side outlined the country’s parliamentary procedures and stressed that any future agreement would require broad political backing at home. Both sides also exchanged views on their current negotiating mandates.

Round-table discussions with American trade and customs experts followed on Wednesday. Participants were said to be sceptical that higher tariffs would deliver meaningful economic gains for the United States, particularly given pressures on the cost of living.

Throughout the meetings, the delegation underlined Switzerland’s economic weight in America: it is a significant foreign investor, a contributor to research and development, and a provider of high-quality jobs across numerous states.

The group later travelled to Indiana, a Midwestern hub for pharmaceuticals and medical technology. Talks scheduled there include a meeting with executives at Roche Diagnostics in Indianapolis.
Formal decisions on tariffs rest with the Federal Council, Switzerland’s executive. Yet parliamentary diplomacy can help cultivate relationships and shape the political climate in which trade decisions are made.

