FILM: RELAY *** a clever intricate plot

19 December 2025

RELAY (L’INTERMÉDIAIRE) ***

This is a slow-burning thriller about an undercover man who helps whistle blowers confront their corrupt corporations. There’s a young girl who wants to do the right thing by revealing a dangerous cover-up in her company. She gets in touch with this mysterious ‘relay man’, but they can never meet. The tension is do-or-die and the pace accelerates as the dangers heighten.

The plot is clever and intricate, the two main actors – Riz Ahmed and Lily James – are excellent, and you’ll be on the edge of your seat much of the time. There’s even good-guy Sam Worthington as the murderous adversary. This is the right film if you’re looking for thrills and action, and it’s tightly directed by the Scot David Mackenzie, who also created the brilliant heist Western from 2016, “Hell or High Water”, starring Jeff Bridges.

AVATAR – FIRE AND ASH **

Maybe one has to be a young, avid fan of this franchise to fully appreciate these continuing sequels (this is the 3rd one, including the original) with all their different characters – decent Avatars and the nasty humans wanting to exploit them. Though there are some Avatars that have gone over to the humans.

To the adults amongst us (who are looking for quality cinema – dramas, thrillers or romantic comedies), the first Avatar film was a beautiful, innovative wonder. But the constant wars and twisted family ties are getting too convoluted to follow and it feels boring since we can’t necessarily tell them all apart in the who’s-who of the different tribes, especially when our eyes are glazing over.

Yes, the CGI is amazing, the resemblance to the injustices happening in our world today is evident, but the repetition is becoming tiresome.

However, our talented director James Cameron is not finished laughing all the way to the bank, for a baby has been born. Oh dear, I believe there are 3 more in view, and the financial stakes are sky high.

Superb **** Very Good *** Good ** Mediocre * Miserable – no stars

By Neptune

Neptune Ravar Ingwersen reviews film extensively for publications in Switzerland. She views 4 to 8 films a week and her aim is to sort the wheat from the chaff for readers.

Neptune

Click here for past reviews.

