Swiss aircraft maker regains duty-free access to the US market

Pilatus, Switzerland’s aircraft manufacturer, has unexpectedly secured a full exemption from American import duties, reported SRF. The Federal Department of Economic Affairs, led by Guy Parmelin, confirmed to SRF that Washington has reactivated a long-standing aviation agreement dating from 1979, allowing the firm to ship its PC-12 and PC-24 models to the United States duty-free. Blick first reported the decision.

The move gives the Nidwalden-based company a significant edge over other Swiss exporters, which continue to face tariffs even after recent reductions. Washington suspended the civil-aviation agreement in mid-2025 as part of Donald Trump’s tariff offensive. It has now reinstated it for Switzerland and South Korea.

Pilatus had halted deliveries to America last year in protest, warning of serious competitive distortions. The United States is its most important market: roughly 40% of Pilatus aircraft end up with American buyers.

The Agreement on Trade in Civil Aircraft obliges more than 30 participating countries to apply zero tariffs to civil aircraft, parts and components, with the aim of preserving fair competition and preventing national markets from being skewed by import duties. Its suspension in 2025 closed off that route. Its reactivation, at least for some partners, has reopened it.

More on this:

SRF article (in German)

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.