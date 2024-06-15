Le News

Swiss parliament votes to send failed Eritrean refugees to another African nation

For many years, Eritrea has refused to take back citizens failing to qualify as refugees. This week, Switzerland’s parliament voted in favour of sending them to another African nation, reported SRF.

© Ferdinand Reus | Dreamstime.com

This week, Petra Gössi (PLR/FDP) put forward a motion that calls on the Federal Council to conclude a transit agreement with a suitable third country. The motion referred to an unsigned agreement from 2003 with Senegal, which was supported by Gossi’s party then.

Parliament voted 120 to 75 votes in favour of the motion.

By taking a tougher stance, many of those in favour want to send a signal to anyone who wants to come to Switzerland from Eritrea that they should expect to be deported again. They also argued that because there is no sign of a readmission agreement with Eritrea, an alternative is required.

Not everyone was supportive. Some believe such a plan will not solve the problem and will be expensive. As long as people in Eritrea cannot live freely and risk torture, mistreatment, and forced recruitment, they will try to leave, and they will continue to come to Switzerland.

