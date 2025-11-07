Residents of Bern’s stretched homeless shelters mostly from abroad

Bern’s emergency shelters are under strain—and most of those using them are not Swiss. A new regulation introduced in October 2025 by the canton of Bern restricts access to emergency accommodation to people with valid papers, in an effort to ration scarce spaces. The measure, intended to ensure that limited places go to those legally entitled to them, has provoked opposition in the city.

© Wieslaw Jarek | Dreamstime.com

Fresh figures this week have added fuel to the debate. Data obtained by Swiss broadcaster SRF show that Bern’s main homeless shelter, with 60 beds, was consistently full in 2024. Just under a third of residents—30%—were Swiss. The rest came roughly equally from EU member states (35%) and third countries (35%).

A second shelter, opened this summer with space for 18 people, shows a similar pattern. Between June and September, its users included two asylum seekers, seven people without residence permits and 16 of unknown status.

For one city councillor from the Green Liberal Party (GLP), the problem is self-inflicted. If people are using emergency shelters who shouldn’t be there—EU or EFTA citizens, for example—their embassies should be responsible for housing them, she says. Throwing more money at the issue won’t fix it.

The head of the city’s immigration police, notes that Bern could in theory send EU citizens back to their home countries. The option, he says, is regularly discussed at meetings with city officials—but so far, no deportations have been requested. EU citizens’ are allowed to live in Switzerland, but their right to reside there is tied to employment and having sufficient financial resources.

The head of Bern’s social-services department, takes a different view. Providing shelter in emergencies, she argues, is a human right that cannot be negotiated politically. Her department, she notes, has no immigration mandate.

On Thursday evening, the city parliament approved new service contracts with shelter operators. The GLP demanded more detailed data on residents’ origin and length of stay. A councillor from the Green Party warned that collecting such data for immigration purposes could breach the federal constitution. The motion was rejected, 45 votes to 18; the contracts were approved by 51 to 5, with seven abstentions.

For the Socialist Party, the issue is less about legality. Many of these people come from war zones, said a party spokesperson. They’re struggling, both mentally and physically. A member of the right-wing Swiss People’s Party (UDC/SVP) sees things differently: If you look at the numbers, people stay for weeks—even when they’re not allowed to be here.

The political lines are now clearly drawn. But the question of how Bern will ease the pressure on its shelters remains unresolved.

More on this:

SRF article (in German)

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.