Homeless in Bern: no papers, no shelter

In Bern this winter, homeless people without residence permits may have nowhere to sleep but the streets, reports SRF. A new regulation from the canton restricts access to emergency shelters to those with valid papers—a move the city calls inhumane and short-sighted.

© Swisshippo | Dreamstime.com

Last winter up to 60 people slept rough in Bern each night as shelters overflowed. The city has since added extra beds, including spaces for women and non-binary people, and temporarily expanded existing accommodation. The canton is contributing CHF 1.3 million to these efforts—but with strings attached: only those with legal residency may use the facilities. Exceptions will be granted only in life-threatening situations.

That is a problem, say charities, because an estimated 61% of Switzerland’s homeless population lacks legal status. We don’t do immigration checks, says David Hunziker of the Salvation Army in Bern. If someone is in acute need, we help.

The city fears that barring undocumented people will drive them into public spaces—doorways, arcades and parks—creating new conflicts. The new rule won’t solve urban problems, warns Bern’s social-welfare office.

The policy has split local politicians. Barbara Keller, an Socialist Party city councillor, argues that human dignity applies regardless of residence status. Alexander Feuz of the UDC/SVP defends the canton’s stance, noting that rejected asylum seekers have access to return centres.

Elsewhere in Switzerland, rules vary. In Zurich, undocumented homeless people must rely on private shelters reserved for city residents. Luzern imposes no such restrictions, though operators may limit access for practical reasons.

Formally accessing accommodation requires registration at the competent municipal authority, which poses the risk of being identified. This drives undocumented migrants to arrange accommodation informally. And sometimes they end up on the street.

