Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / More than 25,000 animals abandoned in Switzerland in 2024

More than 25,000 animals abandoned in Switzerland in 2024

By Leave a Comment

More than 25,000 animals were abandoned in Switzerland in 2024, according to the Swiss Animal Protection Society (PSA), which warns of a worrying rise in the number of pets left behind.

Photo: Septimiu Lupea

The charity recorded 32,079 animals taken in by shelters last year, 572 more than in 2023. Of these, 25,403 were abandoned, 5,449 were found, and 1,234 were seized in official interventions.

The increase was broad-based. Cats saw the sharpest rise, with 7,963 taken in, up 357 year on year. Numbers of rodents and rabbits also climbed to 2,047, up 219.

Fish remain by far the most frequently abandoned species: 18,605 were taken in, a figure largely unchanged from 2023. The number of dogs in shelters rose markedly, from 865 to 1,009.
“This clear rise is not a positive development,” said Marco Mettler, PSA’s director-general. Many shelters, he warned, are nearing capacity.

The organisation urges prospective owners to think carefully before acquiring a pet.

More on this:
PSA article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Share
WhatsApp