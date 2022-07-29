Swiss army helicopters water to drought stricken animals

On 26 July 2022, Switzerland’s military helicoptered water to alpine farms in the municipality of Kerns in the canton of Obwalden, reported RTS.

© phoenixlabs | Dreamstime.com

Obwalden is the first canton to request emergency water during the current persistent dry period in Switzerland.

The operation was aimed at ensuring the survival of livestock, which could not be easily moved. In addition, there was no way to move water by road to them in the rugged mountainous region of Gräfimatt. Water was taken from nearby Lake Sarnen and flown to the animals by military helicopter.

Switzerland’s Federal Department of Defence, Civil Protection and Sport (DDPS) authorised the flight as part of a military catastrophe plan which runs from 20 July to 31 August 2022. Assistance also includes help in the event of forest fires.

More on this:

RTS article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this:

Tweet

Email





